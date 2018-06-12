RTA launches ‘Reaching-out-to-Customer’ initiative

The Licensing Agency of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, RTA, will launch this July the ‘Reaching-out-to-Customer’ initiative in coordination with service providers, aiming to process several vehicle-related transactions that require the presence of the customer in person. The step is intended to enhance customers’ satisfaction by reaching out to them at their locations in Dubai or other emirates.

"The objective of this initiative is to achieve customers satisfactions by reaching out to them anywhere in Dubai or other emirates for processing their transactions through several representatives of service providers accredited by RTA," said Sultan Al Marzouqi, Director of Vehicles Licensing at RTA’s Licensing Agency.

The transactions covered by the initiative include vehicle ownership, transfer of vehicle ownership, export of vehicles and change of vehicle ownership. This type of vehicle transactions requires the customers presence in person for signing a few papers to complete the transaction. RTA has, therefore, opted to make it easier for customers by reaching out to them anywhere. Under such a case, the transaction fee has to be paid in cash only.

"This initiative will have a host of benefits including enhancing the role of service providers, ensuring the processing of transactions according to the set procedures, activating the role of mobile testing, ensuring smooth and timely processing of transactions, and creating a possibility for adding other services in future," he added.