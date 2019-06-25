RTA launches smart storage system of Metro and bus spare parts

By Staff

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a Smart Storage System for its assets spare parts. The system has been implemented for Dubai Metro spare parts in Al Rashidiya Metro Depot, and RTA’s public buses’ spare parts at Jebel Ali and Al Awir Bus Depots.

“The Smart Storage System is one of our pioneer initiatives has been developed to keep pace with the latest technologies and innovations and adopt the best practices of the industry. Such efforts are part of the drive to rank Dubai as the smartest city in the world,” said Saeed Al Marri, Director of Contracts and Procurement at RTA’s Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector.

“The Smart Storage is a sophisticated system offering a host of benefits around the clock 24/7. It saves 85% of the storage space available and cuts the time of delivering items as it eliminates the time wasted in locating the stored items. Benefits include higher safety for staffs and more accuracy in stock levels. The system issues spare parts according to instructions of maintenance works only, which eliminates human error and improves safety.

The Smart Storage is an automated closed system comprised of dispensing cabinets containing vertically cascaded trays to offer storage solutions for various spare parts, according to size and daily maintenance requirements. Using OptiFlex supply chain technology, the system scans each package and works out its ideal storage place within the system to ensure optimisation of the storage space.

“The smart storage system is safe and secure. It enables better control and accessibility to the storage system. It monitors transactions, automates procedures, tracks the movement of spare parts and offers self-service 24/7. It has stocktaking feature which can be activated on demand, and can track users and list stored items,” added

“The smart storage systems are characterised by secure operation within dedicated cabinets; which ensures quick supply of spare parts when needed. The system has been integrated with the Main storage system (Maximo) of Dubai Metro and Public Transport Agencies. It has also been linked online such that the smart storage systems can monitor the issuance of parts and set replenishment timelines to ensure stock availability and smooth and quick supply of metro spare parts,” added Al Marri.

It is noteworthy that RTA is always keen to match the latest technological advancements worldwide, and adopt innovative and sustainable solutions to improve the business conduct in a way befitting Dubai image as a leader of innovative services in the region and the world over.