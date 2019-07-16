RTA lunches trials of ‘Smart Track System’ for testing drivers

By Staff

RTA’s Licensing Agency started the test-run of the ‘Smart Track’ system for testing applicants of driving licenses in Dubai. The successful trial took place yesterday (Monday) at one of RTA’s drivers testing centres in the presence of Abdullah Al Ali CEO of Licensing Agency, Sultan Alakraf Director of Drivers Licensing, and several officials of the Department. The ‘Smart Track’ system highlights RTA’s efforts in support of the government drive to transform Dubai into the smartest city in the world.

“We have successfully launched the trial phase of the ‘Smart Track’ system, which heralds the deployment of smart and integrated solutions on all driver-testing vehicles in Dubai. The system is part of driver-testing automation process as it provides an integrated link with an array of smart solutions such as advanced telematics, smart video recording systems, smart sensors and other sophisticated smart technologies,” said Al Ali.

The system uses the fourth industrial revolution technologies for the first time in the world such as the smart sensors, Deferential Geographic Positioning System, and other sensors fitted to self-driving vehicles.

“The use of advanced technologies in the smart testing system, such as the facial recognition, is not restricted to examinees only, but also includes examiners, thus marks a massive addition to transparency through the total elimination of mistaken identity. It also enables Drivers Licensing Department to follow-up with the sustained quality improvements of testing processes. About 250 light and heavy vehicles, as well as light and heavy buses, have been fitted with the system that is compatible with the 5G Networks,” he explained.

“The ‘Smart Track’ system is capable of interacting with several other systems, such as the smart yard and the centralised training systems. It can transmit data to a driver powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technology for analysing driving behaviour. Accordingly, customized and specific retraining programmes can be developed and tailored to trainees who could not pass their driver license tests, which in turn will bring about a remarkable improvement in the quality of drivers testing processes,” noted Al Ali.

The ‘Smart Track’ system seeks to improve the road test service for driver license applicants through the automated reading and analysis of applicant skills, which marks the first automated practical road testing of driver license applicants worldwide.

The system also aims to develop a smart app for road testing and link it with telematics solution to improve operational efficiency. It also aims for improving traffic safety through polishing driving skills and establishing a platform for direct follow-up of testing processes and intervening in case of potential risks.

It also enhances the transparency and accuracy of data supplied to clients thanks to a 3D Panoramic Video Recording System of testing processes available to clients. It also enables the addressing of grievances and complaints, and uplifting examiners performance.

“The ‘Smart Track’ system is compatible with seven key strategies of the UAE and Dubai, namely: UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy, UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Smart Dubai Strategy, Paperless Strategy, Internet of Things and Digital Revolution Strategy, Dubai Data Strategy, and the National Innovation Strategy,” concluded Al Ali.