RTA offers easy payment service for vehicle fines

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a new service enabling clients to pay RTA fines, for all the vehicles registered under the federal traffic system across the UAE, in easy instalments using credit cards. Offering the service is part of RTA’s strategic goals aimed at achieving people happiness and financial sustainability.

“RTA has launched this service to enable clients to pay fines due to RTA in easy installments through credit cards over a period of one year without incurring bank interests,” said Ahmed Al-Kaabi, Executive Director of Finance at RTA’s Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector.

“The service is currently available for clients holding credit cards of seven banks namely, Mashreq Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, EmiratesNBD, Noor Bank, Emirates Islamic Bank and Commercial Bank International. More banks will be added in future, and the payment process is required to be completed through RTA DUBAI App.

The service is offered to all vehicles in the UAE and has no limit on amounts due to RTA. It is contrary to the conventional cheque payment system; which is restricted to vehicles registered in the Dubai traffic system, and allows installments only if the accumulated fines amount to AED5000 for individuals and AED20,000 for companies.

“The launch of this service contributes to RTA’s third, sixth and seventh strategic goals i.e. People Happiness, Financial Sustainability and RTA Excellence respectively. Needless to say that facilitating customers’ procedures is an overriding priority of RTA Agenda,” concluded Al-Kaabi.