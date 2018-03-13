RTA offers vacancies at Careers UAE

The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, in Dubai is taking part in Careers UAE, which kicked off today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, featuring wide participation of different organisations in the UAE. Through the event, RTA is seeking to support Emiratisation drive by recruiting young graduates.

Kawther Kazim, Executive Director of Human Resources and Development, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector at RTA, said, "The RTA is keen to participate in this annual career fair to cement its Emiratisation strategy. The authority offers a diverse cast of vacancies in different fields including engineering, finance, investment, internal audit, administration, information systems, quality, health, safety, environment, and strategic planning in addition to several operational jobs.

"Instant interviews will be made for applicants by respective directors during the exhibition period to accelerate the recruitment process," she added.

The RTA is running Edaad, Grooming programme, which qualifies and trains several Emirati graduates to post them in the RTA. This two-year programme ensures the deployment of well-trained and equipped Emiratis capable of playing a role in achieving sustainable development.