RTA opens 4-lane tunnel on Sheikh Rashid Street

The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, in Dubai has opened a tunnel on both sides of Sheikh Rashid Street (Al Garhoud and Mina Rashid) comprising four lanes in each direction on Thursday. This tunnel is part of the Improvement of Sheikh Rashid and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Streets Intersection Project.

The Project is situated at the intersection of Sheikh Rashid Street leading to Al Shindagha northward, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street leading to the intersection with Al Kuwait Street.

By opening the Tunnel, the RTA has accomplished the Improvement of Sheikh Rashid-Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Streets Intersection Project. Last February, it opened two main bridges; the first was on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street comprising two lanes in each direction.

The second was a one-lane bridge stretching from Zabeel Street in the direction of Sheikh Rashid Street. The opening of the two bridges contributed to the smooth flow of traffic in the direction of Al Karama and the World Trade Intersection in the direction of Sheikh Zayed Road.

