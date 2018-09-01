RTA opens internal road project at Hatta, Nad El-Sheba 4

By Wam

The Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has opened an internal road project at Nad El-Sheba 4 and is set to open another similar project at Makan Community, Hatta in the middle of September 2018.

Undertaking the two projects is part of the 5-Year Plan endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to construct internal roads in several residential communities of Dubai.

The project reflects the RTA’s efforts to improve the road infrastructure in residential communities to address the projected increase in urban expansion and traffic volumes to ease the mobility of people and add to their happiness.

"The internal road project at Makan Community, which has 346 houses constructed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, includes the construction of 8 kilometres, kms, of internal roads, car parks, pavements and street lighting," said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

"The internal road project at Nad El-Sheba 4 consists of the construction of 56km of roads - 50km at Nad El-Sheba 4, District 282, and 6km at Nad El-Sheba 1, (District 618) - at a width varying from 7.3m for collector roads and 7m for local roads. Works also included street lighting and a rainwater drainage system," Al Tayer added.

Over the past few years, the RTA had accomplished several road projects in Hatta stretching about 150km linking Hatta with neighbouring areas. It had also rehabilitated the Jima Dam, and last year completed the maintenance of the Jima-Fay Road. In the area of transport, the RTA has built the Hatta-Dubai bus station and run the bus service, which is used by about 250,000 commuters every year. A taxi service office had been opened in the area, and a taxi van had been deployed at Hatta Hospital to transfer dialysis patients to hospitals in Dubai, in addition to the opening of a bus route linking key areas of Hatta.