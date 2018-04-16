RTA opens new bus route to Dubai Parks

The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, in Dubai is launching a new bus route this 17th April, named Route DPR1, to serve visitors of Dubai Parks and Resorts, one of the key tourist and entertainment destinations in the emirate.

The Public Transport Agency of the RTA will deploy buses to transport riders from Ibn Battuta Metro Station (2) to Dubai Parks and Resorts, along with the return trips. The service will pass through several spots, including the Food Corner of Ibn Battuta Mall, the Gardens Junction at Jebel Ali, and to the Dubai Parks and Resorts.

The aim of launching this route is to provide a quick solution for the needs of public transport riders and respond to the growing economic and tourist movement seen by Dubai and the UAE on all fronts.

The agency has carried out modifications to other routes in Dubai, namely F19A from Gulf Square to Capital Golden Tower through the Business Bay Metro Station southward. Changes also covered Route C14 from Safa and Nahda (1) Station to Sama Hotel Apartments where Al Nahda and Doha street stops have been eliminated, and the route has been diverted to Al Ittihad Street from Al Mulla Plaza Interchange. Changes also included Route F32 from Mall of the Emirates Metro Station to the Sustainable City, where the route has been diverted to pass through the Dubai Science Park.