RTA opens Phase II of Seh Al Salam Street Improvement Project on May 14th

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai, announced the opening of Phase II of Seh Al Salam Dual Carriageway Project. The sector of the project extends 20 km from Al Qudra Roundabout to the intersection of Dubai-Al Ain Road, with costs amounting to AED178 million. Undertaking this Project is part of RTA’s efforts to step up the traffic safety, and ensure a smooth vehicular flow on the Street.

"The widening works have transformed the street into a dual carriageway of two lanes in each direction from Al Qudra Roundabout, nearby the Cycling Rest Area, up to the intersection of the Dubai-Al Ain Road, passing through Al Lisaili and Al Marmoom. The project works also involved the construction of nine roundabouts at various intersections to ensure a smooth vehicular flow and improve the traffic safety at those areas as well as turns to various directions. Two crossings have been constructed for camels and two as well for horses in addition to a crossing for cyclists. Works also included service roads at the residential complex of Al Lisaili, car parks, bus stops with shelters along the street, streetlights and rainwater drainage system. The median will be fitted with rails to fend off casual U-turns," explained Al Tayer.

"By the end of 2016, RTA opened Phase I of Seh Al Salam Dual Carriageway Project over a sector extending 12 km from Bab Al Shams Hotel and the Dubai International Endurance City to Al Qudra Roundabout, nearby the Cycling Rest Area. Accordingly, the Street had been widened to two lanes in each direction, and four roundabouts had been constructed, at a cost of AED68m. By accomplishing Phase II, the RTA completes the construction of a key part of the street extending 32 km from the Dubai International Endurance City to Al Qudra Roundabout. From there the traffic can proceed to Dubai-Al Ain Street or Al Qudra Street passing across the Emirates Road and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road up to Jumeirah," concluded Al Tayer.