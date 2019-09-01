RTA opens Phases 3 and 4 of roads leading to Expo 2020

By WAM

Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, opened on Saturday Phase 3 and Phase 4 of roads leading to Expo 2020 project with the aim of ensuring a smooth traffic flow that serves visitors and future projects in the area.

Works completed included constructing intersections of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street with both Expo and Al Yalayes Streets, building two flyovers on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street at Dubai Investment Park, and widening Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street from two to five lanes in each direction.

In total, these two phases included the construction of bridges and roads extending 5 km and 17 km respectively, at a total cost of AED 1.3 billion.

The project has been undertaken in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to expedite the construction of roads and transport systems supporting the hosting of Expo 2020.

Reflecting on the entire project, Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said, "The improvement of roads leading to Expo is one of the biggest roads’ projects currently undertaken by RTA to meet the needs of hosting Expo 2020 in Dubai. Due to the immense nature of the project, it had been divided into six phases to ensure the delivery of all works on the prescribed timeline, well before the opening of Expo."

"In a nutshell, Phase 3 of the project covered the construction of a flyover at the intersection of Expo Road with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, which increases the capacity of the street from 2000 vehicles per hour to 4500 vehicles per hour in an East-West sector of Expo Street. It will ensure a smooth traffic flow to and from Expo," said Al Tayer.

Explaining the nature of work undertaken under Phase 3, Al Tayer said, "Phase 3 covered the construction of bridges and roads extending 3 km and 6.5 km respectively. It involved upgrading the intersection of Expo-Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Streets into a flyover ensuring free traffic in all directions.

Work included elevating Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street along with collector roads by constructing five bridges and four turns. It also included constructing ramps to ensure a smooth flow of traffic from Expo Road northward to Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street in the direction of Dubai-Al Ain Road.

"These ramps will ease the entry to Expo from Expo Street to the south, and exit from Expo via Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street to Expo Road northwards. An exit from Expo is also provided through a turn on the flyover across the extension of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street in the direction of the junction," continued Al Tayer.

"The project also includes the improvement of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street in the direction of Al Maktoum International Airport through the construction of a new 5-lane street in each direction. The street extends 2 km from the intersection of Expo Road with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street in the direction of Al Maktoum International Airport. Works also included widening Expo Road from four to six lanes in each direction over a 4-km sector," said Al Tayer.

Elaborating on works undertaken under Phase 4, Al Tayer said, "Phase 4 was aimed to streamline the traffic flow between Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Al Yalayes Street. Works completed included transforming a signalised junction into a flyover to increase the street capacity from 3,000 vehicles to 10,000 vehicles per hour in the East-West direction of Al Yalayes Street. Thus, it will ensure a better traffic flow to Expo and JAFZA in the direction of Emirates Road via Al Yalayes Street.

"Works accomplished covered improving three junctions and widening Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street to 5 lanes in each direction over a 4.6 km stretch. The intersection of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street with Al Yalayes Street has been transformed into a flyover ensuring free traffic flow in all directions. Works included elevating Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and collector roads into four bridges, besides providing turns and ramps to ensure a smooth traffic from Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street Westwards to Al Yalayes Street Northwards in the direction of Sheikh Zayed Road, and from Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street Eastwards to Al Yalayes Street Southwards in the direction of Emirates Road," added Al Tayer.

"The second and third junctions have been improved through the construction of two bridges of two lanes in each direction of the Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street fitted with signalised junctions to streamline the traffic bound to Dubai Investment Park complex. Works also included constructing a 2-lane service road in each direction on the Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Al Yalayes Street, and improving entries of Dubai Investment Park from Al Yalayes Street. All in all, Phase 4 covered the construction of bridges spanning 2 km and roads extending 10.3 km in total," concluded Al Tayer.