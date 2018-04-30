RTA opens registration for Dubai World Self-Driving Challenge

The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, in Dubai has announced the opening of registration for the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport, starting on Monday through the SD Challenge website.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, had previously unveiled the competition, in collaboration with Khalifa University and NewCities International Organisation.

"Registration for the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport starts tomorrow (1st May), finalists will be announced next October and winners will be honored on 15th October, 2019. The total prize money of the challenge exceeds US$5 million," said Adel Shakri, Director of the Transportation Systems and Head of the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport Committee.

"Launching the challenge is part of the RTA’s efforts to support the leading role of Dubai in Self-Driving Transport and its commitment to realise the government’s vision of transforming 25 percent of total mobility trips in Dubai into driverless trips by 2030. Rolled out by the RTA, in collaboration with Khalifa University and NewCities International Organisation, the initiative aims to be a global platform for driverless transport.

"Through this initiative, the RTA is seeking to bring together prominent experts, specialists, policymakers, technology drivers, researchers and academicians. It will attempt to come up with the best ideas and visions that serve the Dubai Government’s drive, achieve the RTA’s first strategic goal (Smart Dubai), and realise the Dubai initiative (Smart Dubai).

"The Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport targets big companies, start-ups and local and international universities. About US$3 million has been allocated to mega companies, US$1.5 million for start-ups, and US$600,000 for universities and academic institutions (US$300,000 for local universities and a similar amount for international universities.) The Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport has become a key pillar of the RTA’s strategy. The RTA is, therefore, launching a host of innovative initiatives, so that mobility can become a reality on the ground," said Shakri.