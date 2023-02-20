RTA opens Transportation Research and Innovation Pavilion at University of Birmingham Dubai

By WAM

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai, and Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, inaugurated RTA Transportation Research and Innovation Pavilion (TRIP), the first of its kind in partnership with the reputed University of Birmingham – Dubai.

TRIP aims to streamline the ongoing research efforts by focusing on infrastructure, urban planning and sustainability. It aspires to become a hub for hosting creative ideas and youth projects, supporting start-ups in marketing their innovations, spreading innovation culture, organising events that foster a work environment motivating creativity, familiarising with innovation programmes and accelerators, and publishing specialised scientific research in this field.

Al Olama emphasised that the UAE is keen to support innovation and innovators, and its strategic visions and future plans consolidate the qualitive and unique efforts of the research industry, which in turn enhances the UAE’s standing as a global host for innovations and start-ups. "Such efforts aim to uplift these practices to the highest international levels and foster the UAE’s pioneering research innovations.”

“Advanced science and artificial intelligence technologies are critical for intensifying national efforts and forging scientific and research partnerships at the federal and local levels in support of the ‘UAE Innovates 2023’ initiatives. Such efforts contribute to grooming current generations to adopt robotic technologies as an integral part of creating new ideas and future technologies,” Al Olama added.

For his part, Mattar Al Tayer stressed the importance of the centre and its contribution to creating innovative transport communities. He commended the centre’s role in developing smart mobility solutions that contribute to RTA’s vision.

"The world leader in seamless and sustainable mobility’ and mission: ‘Provide seamless and safe travel with innovative, sustainable mobility solutions and services to make every journey in Dubai a world-class experience’, besides promoting the standing of Dubai as a global incubator for innovations and start-ups and developing innovative solutions to current and future transport challenges. The centre targets startups, governmental and non-governmental entities, academia, technology companies, innovation incubators and RTA’s key vendors,” Al Tayer added, praising the partnership with the University of Birmingham.

Huda Al Hashmi said that the UAE leadership believes in the importance of adopting sustainability as a pillar of innovations and specialised research. She stressed the UAE government’s keenness to promote a culture of innovation by launching targeted initiatives in cooperation with local government agencies.

“The opening of RTA’s Mobility Research and Innovation Centre contributes to strengthening the UAE's position as a global hub for sustainable innovation. It reflects the message of ‘UAE Innovates 2023’, which focuses on sustainability, and seeks to translate the directives of leaders to build the capabilities of qualified human resources, support start-ups operating in the field of mobility, and launch initiatives focused on spreading the culture of innovation across the board,” she added.

