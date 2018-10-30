RTA operates four bus routes to serve Global Village visitors

By Wam

The Public Transport Agency at Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, will operate four dedicated bus routes to serve visitors to the Global Village as of 1st November. The launch of the service concurs with the opening of the Global Village season 2018. The four bus routes are 102, 103, 104 and 106.

"RTA is keen on bringing happiness to the public transport riders including visitors of the Global Village in Dubai. We are constantly prepared to meet the growing demand for this service, which total number of users during the last season of the Global Village reached 350,758 visitors between November 2017 and April 2018," said Mohammed Abu Bakr Al Hashmi, Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency.

"The four bus routes will start operation on the first of November to serve visitors of the Global village. The service offers a quick response to the needs of mass transit riders and copes well with the upswing seen by Dubai.

"Route 103 starts from Ittihad Main Station, M/S, to the Global Village via Al Rabat Street. Route 104 starts off Ghubaiba Station to the Global Village via Jafiliya M/S. In view of the growing demand for the bus service, RTA had launched last year the two Routes 102 from Rashidiya M/S heading directly to the Global Village, and Route 106 from Mall of the Emirates Station to the Global Village," he said.

"RTA is keen to revamp and broaden the public transport network to cater to the urban & demographic expansion seen by Dubai. The public bus routes are instrumental in raising the public transport ridership. Attracting people to use public transit means will ease traffic congestion, curb traffic accidents, raise traffic safety and cut environmental pollution from the massive number of vehicles on roads," concluded Al Hashimi.