RTA processes half million online vehicle licensing transactions in 2017

The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, in Dubai has processed 547,461 online transactions relating to vehicle licensing services in 2017.

The transactions, which have been handled via smart channels, are part of RTA’s strategic plans for the smart and gradual transformation of all services under the Smart City initiative.

"Recording more than half a million online and smart transactions in 2017 is indicative of our efforts and effective plans for the smart and electronic migration of vehicle licencing services. It illustrates our success in motivating clients to embrace these channels offered for their convenience. The drive fits well with the objectives of the Smart City initiative of the Government, and replicates RTA’s first strategic goal (Smart Dubai) and third strategic goal (People Happiness)," said Sultan Al Marzooqi, Director of Vehicle Licensing at RTA’s Licensing Agency, RTA.

"RTA website (www.rta.ae) has accounted for the lion share of online transactions through receiving 458,650 transactions, followed by the Call Center (8009090), which has handled 29,989 transactions, self-service kiosks (29,729 transactions), and Dubai Drive app (29,093 transactions).

The renewal of vehicles registration services accounted for the largest share of online and smart transactions across all platforms, recording 529,800 transactions. The remainder was shared by services relating to vehicle owning certificate, replacement of lost registration card, renewal of plate retention, clearance certificate, and the replacement of lost ownership certificate," explained Al Marzooqi.

"RTA has set a strategic plan for 2018 and 2019 for the electronic transformation of services at customers’ happiness centres. The plan is developed in response to the directives of our leadership to reduce the number of visitors to customer service centres, and raise their satisfaction through saving time and effort in processing their transactions, which the RTA is all about," concluded Al Marzooqi.