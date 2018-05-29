RTA provides 70 free parking spaces for eco-friendly vehicles

The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, in Dubai has provided 70 free parking spaces for environment-friendly vehicles in 40 paid parking zones across the emirate.

The move, which represents the first phase of offering free parking to eco-friendly vehicles, contributes to Dubai’s Green Mobility initiative aimed at slashing carbon emissions and encouraging the public to use environment-friendly vehicles.

Commenting on the announcement, Maitha bin Adai, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said, "70 free parking spaces are designated in 40 parking zones in different parts of Dubai. RTA is keen on spreading this initiative to high-density traffic areas and streets across Dubai with the aim of covering most paid parking zones in vital areas. Locations included the Central Business Districts, Trade Centre area, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Street and Sheikh Zayed Road."

"The parking spaces are marked by green-painted frames with signs showing the maximum allowable use time, and the fine applicable on parking violations. Only eco-friendly vehicles are allowed to access these parking slots, and for a time limit of four hours, which will increase the rotation of using each parking," she added.