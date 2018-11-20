RTA provides marine station for Waterfront Market customers

By Staff

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened a marine transit station at Deira Waterfront Market. The step is part of RTA’s efforts to broaden the maritime transport network in several vital areas of Dubai.

"We have built a marine transport station at Deira Waterfront Market and started the operation of abra service tentatively between the Waterfront Market Station and Al Ghubaiba Marine Transport Station. The Water Taxi service will be launched late in this area,” said Nazim Faisal, Director of Marine Transport at RTA’s Public Transport Agency.

“The new marine station is intended to widen the marine transport network and serve customers of the fish, vegetable, meat and dried food markets. The move stems from our belief that marine transport has become key mobility means that caters to the needs of several community segments in Dubai residents.”

“The Marine Transport at the new Waterfront Market underscores RTA's keenness to respond effectively to the mobility needs in vital areas in Dubai,” said Essam Galadari, Director and CEO of Ithra Dubai LLC, the developer of the Waterfront.

“The tentative operation of Abra service at the Waterfront Market will ensure a smooth traffic flow in the area, given the unique design and diverse shopping potentials of the market; which is attracting huge numbers of shoppers.

“The new service will render the journey to the new fish, vegetables, meat, and dried food markets at the waterfront area, a funny and enjoyable experience, besides ensuring a safe and smooth transport for the market clients.”