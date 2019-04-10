RTA restores metro service between DMCC and Ibn Battuta stations

By Wam

Dubai Metro riders will be able to commute seamlessly between Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, DMCC, (Station 37) and Ibn Battuta (Station 39) from 19th April, without having to use the alternative free shuttle bus service.

Since 5th January, 2018, RTA had completely closed the Dubai Metro Red Line between DMCC and Ibn Battuta Metro Stations as part of Route 2020 Project requirements, which encompasses constructing a new metro station and linking it with the existing station. Accordingly, the Nakheel Harbour and Tower station and the attached multi-level parking terminal had been fully closed until further notice.

"RTA makes every effort to ensure the smooth running of public transit services constantly and seamlessly," said Mohammed Yousef Al Mudharreb, Director of Rail Operations at RTA’s Rail Agency.

"RTA was keen to provide free shuttle buses between DMCC and Ibn Battuta Stations throughout the closure of the two metro stations to ensure the smooth mobility of riders and not inconveniencing them with construction works underway between the two stations. The step echoes RTA’s vision of providing safe and smooth transport for all," he added.