RTA sends awareness messages to truck drivers in Ramadan

The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, in Dubai alerts the public that fatigue and sleepiness while driving are serious triggers of traffic accidents. It cautioned motorists against driving while feeling exhausted or drowsy, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, where the attentiveness of some motorists might drop due to the change of eating and sleeping habits.

RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency charted out an awareness plan to deliver a host of educative messages to motorists under a campaign named (Enjoy Your Fasting, Be Safe on Road).

The campaign focuses on delivering awareness messages via social media channels and distributing educative leaflets, Ramadan gifts at customers’ happiness centres as well as centres of service providers. The campaign is coordinated with Emirates Driving Institute, Dubai Driving Centre and Listerine Co. Iftar meals and brochures will be distributed to drivers of heavy vehicles at highway rest stops in collaboration with Middle East Specialised Cables Company.

The variation of sleeping and office timings during Ramadan tends to influence the concentration of fasting motorists, which is clearly visible at the time of driving from office to home where the driver’s concentration drops to the minimum that impacts the ability of the driver to take the proper decision at the right time. Therefore, extra caution & attention is required when driving from the workplace back to home to avoid accidents.

Most traffic accidents that take place in Ramadan are attributed to the lack of leaving a safe distance between vehicles. Drivers are therefore encouraged to leave a sufficient distance between vehicles. They are advised to switch on air-conditioners while driving as the hot conditions give rise to the feeling of exhaustion. The driver has to maintain an upright position while seated and keep the head raised while driving. Drivers are recommended to take a sufficient amount of rest before sitting behind the wheel and cease driving once feeling very tired, drowsy or yawning. Relaxing and resting for a short period may help the driver to complete the journey safely. Once drivers hear the call for Maghreb prayer while driving, they have to stop to take a light Iftar, even if a glass of water and few dates, before resuming the journey.

"Trucks prohibited movement timings on Dubai roads during Ramadan have been revised as follows: Morning: From 07:30 am to 09:30 am (instead of the off-Ramadan timing of 06:30 am to 08:30 am).

On E11 and Downtown: From 07:00 am to 11:00 pm (instead of the off-Ramadan timing of 06:00 am to 10:00 pm). Trucks prohibited movement timing on the rest of the day remains unchanged.