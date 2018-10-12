RTA sets Guinness World Record in compiling biggest awareness message

By Wam

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has achieved a Guinness World Record by compiling the biggest awareness message using Lego Blocks.

CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency Maitha bin Adai received a certificate to this effect from the office of Guinness Records Book at the site of the event in Dubai Festival City. Maitha bin Adai participated with students and shoppers in placing Lego Blocks in the plaque reflecting the awareness message: ‘Your Life is worth more than a phone call.’ "The underlying objective of this achievement is to send a loud and clear awareness message to motorists cautioning them against the risks of using phones while driving. Traffic studies indicate that the probability of traffic accidents where motorists are using mobile phones while driving is four times higher than those not using it," said Maitha.

"We were keen to ensure that this awareness message is creative, attractive and has a global implication. It is intended to serve the Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy endorsed by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, this year, comprising four pillars highlighted by traffic safety. This event contributes to achieving RTA’s KPI in traffic safety and (0) fatality per 100,000 of the population. During the period 2008-2015, we have managed to reduce the fatality rate of traffic accidents by as much as 82 percent. The rate receded by 22 percent during 2015-2017. Overall, the traffic fatality rate dipped from 21.7 cases per 100,000 of the population in 2007 to 2.5 cases per 100,000 of the population last year (2017).

"The Agency has coordinated with Guinness Office in Dubai to ensure the procedures of registering a new world record that serves the traffic awareness programmes and reduces traffic-related fatalities and injuries. Indicators reveal that using the phone while driving may be a direct contributor to the majority of traffic accidents. The use of mobile phone during driving is equivalent to driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The response of motorists using mobile phone is delayed by 50 percent compared to the response of drivers not using phones while driving," explained Maitha.

"The awareness message "Your Life worth more than a phone call" reflects in short and strong words the risks of using the mobile phone to the life of the driver as well as road users. More than 20,000 Lego Blocks were used to write the awareness message in both Arabic and English. About 140,000 Lego Blocks were used to make the plaque at the site of the event.

"The key awareness activities held in Dubai Festival City involved the participation of the public and students invited to insert the Lego blocks in place to complete the awareness message. Gifts were distributed along with an educative leaflet narrating in a concise & scientific way the risks of using the phone while driving," added Maitha.

A large part of activities were meant for children. RTA provided them with a large plaque for signing a letter of undertaking that they will alert their parents if and when they use the phone while driving. RTA explained the new app of ‘Salama’ magazine including uploading on smartphones and the main benefits for children. Students and children completed a survey about ‘Salama’ Smart App and made some remarks on the new updates.

During the event, RTA provided a driving simulator offering driving training in a virtual environment, which was well received by visitors of the center who also completed surveys reflecting their satisfaction with the event.