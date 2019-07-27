RTA starts Ferry service to Sharjah with 42 daily journeys

By Staff

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has launched today (Saturday) a ferry service to commute passengers between Al Ghubaiba Marine Station in Dubai and Aquarium Marine Station in Sharjah.

It marks the first marine transit service operated between Dubai and any other emirate. The service launch is part of RTA’s plan to improve marine transportation services and ease people mobility between the two emirates.

The new line has a capacity to serve 1.3m riders per year and is subject to increase if needed.

The service comes with an affordable fare of 15 dirhams in Silver Class and 25 dirhams in Gold Class, and the journey is free for people of determination and children below five. Free WiFi connection will be provided for riders.

The transit time between Al Ghubaiba and Aquarium stations will be about 35 minutes, and the service frequency is every 30 minutes during morning peak hours (from 5 am to 9 am) and evening peak hours (from 4 pm to 8.30 pm) from Saturday to Sunday.

The service interval will be 1 and a half hours during off-peak times. The first journey will depart from Dubai at 5.15 am and the last journey will leave at 8 pm. From Sharjah, the first journey will be at 5 am and the last one will depart at 7.30 pm.