RTA starts registration for 2nd ‘Tamkeen with RTA’ programme

The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, in Dubai has opened the registration for the second edition of ‘Tamkeen with RTA’ programme. The three-month training programme targets Emirati graduates who have not found jobs over a year since graduation, with the aim of empowering them for the job market.

The concept of the programme is inspired by the underlying values of the 'Year of Giving 2017', and the 'Year of Zayed 2018'.

"The programme concurs with the approach of the authority to embed the values of giving and good towards Emirati graduates; who are the future drivers of the UAE’s development," said Mansour Al Falasi, Director of Human Resources and Development at RTA.

He added that the monthly stipend for trainees has been raised to AED5,000 to motivate them to join the programme, which aims to qualify 45 Emirati graduates and equip them with more skills and knowledge.