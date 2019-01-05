RTA supports Dubai Taxi with 1090 taxis including 776 hybrid vehicles

By Staff

The Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), chaired by HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, has endorsed a contract for the procurement of 1090 new vehicles to the Dubai Taxi fleet.

The new vehicles include 776 hybrid vehicles powered by fuel and electricity. Thus, the total number of hybrid vehicles in the Dubai Taxi fleet will grow to 2230 vehicles, which is equivalent to 44% of the entire Dubai Taxi fleet.

“The procurement of these new vehicles is part of RTA’s Dubai Taxi Corporation efforts to improve the taxi service in Dubai. The objective is to offer a unique and premium taxi service to meet the rising demand and improve the level of service that will bring more happiness to clients,” said Al Tayer.

“The breakdown of vehicles procured under the contract is as follows: 660 hybrid Toyota Camry, 270 Toyota Innova, and 2 Toyota Hiace, 116 hybrid Hyundai Sonata, 30 H1 Van, and 12 Vito Pro.

“The procurement of 776 hybrid vehicles is in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to save power consumption in the UAE in view of its importance for the people and development projects. It is also part of RTA’s commitment to the Master Plan of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy calling for reducing carbon emissions of the taxi sector by 2% to accelerate the migration to the Green Economy. It also concurs with the Strategic Objective (Safety and Environmental Sustainability) and supports the government’s green economy initiatives as well,” explained Al Tayer.

“As part of its strategic objectives, the Dubai Taxi Corporation is aspiring for an excellent operation that brings happiness to people. This procurement will meet the growing public demand for the service fueled by the upsurge of urbanization and demographic growth in Dubai, which is shaping into a key destination for investors and business leaders from all countries,’ said Dr Yousef Al Ali, CEO of Dubai Taxi Corporation.

“Under the contract, Al Futtaim Automobiles, Juma Al Majid Establishment and Gargash Enterprises, will provide technical support and supervision to the Dubai Taxi Corporation at any time. They will also provide theoretical and practical training for DTC’s staffs and technicians on the new vehicles,” added Al Ali.