RTA supports Suqia campaign by digging 10 wells in 10 countries

By Wam

Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, will dig 10 water wells in 10 countries, as part of the UAE Water Aid, Suqia campaign.

These wells will be dug in Indonesia, Kosovo, Senegal, Niger, Nepal, Ghana, Tanzania, Ethiopia, India and Mali, according to Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

The step is taken in response to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, call to public and private organisations in the UAE to take part in UAE Water Aid campaign.

The announcement was made during the hosting of the virtual water pumping machine where the Al Tayer and several employees operated the machine and filled hundreds of water bottles in support of the campaign.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation will donate the same quantity of water pumped by each entity to individuals in need from regions suffering from water supply shortages around the world.

"The initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to provide drinking water is a further addition to the benevolence of the UAE covering a variety of fields such as education, health, relief and knowledge across the world," said Al Tayer.