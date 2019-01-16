RTA tests Route 2020 fare collection gates, central system software

By Wam

The Dubai Roads and Traffic Authority, RTA, has conducted tests to ensure the functionality of fare collection gates and central systems software for the Route 2020 Project.

The Project, undertaken by the RTA in collaboration with global firms, involves the extension of Dubai Metro Red Line up to the site of Expo 2020, which will kick off in last quarter of 2020.

According to a press statement, the Authority verified the operational readiness of the 'Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Gates', as well as the 'Central System Software'.

A technical team of RTA’s Rail Agency visited the French capital, Paris, to verify the functionality of equipment and devises important for operating Route 2020 metro stations. The process is in full swing according to the set plan and timetable, the statement added.

"The team’s visit to France included Thales Headquarters where it reviewed Factory Acceptance Test of AFC Gates and Central System Software of Route 2020 Project. This visit complements the continued improvements underway in AFC Gates of existing stations. New Gates will be installed, and existing ones will be upgraded through fitting them with the latest technologies in this field," said Mohammed Yousef Al Mudharreb, Director of RTA’s Rail Operations, Rail Agency.

He explained that the Factory Acceptance Test tour undertaken by the technical team is the first of three planned to ensure successful implementation of the new AFC systems.