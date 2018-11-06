RTA to allocate revenues from Year of Zayed number plates to charity

By WAM

Marking the Centennial of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his legacy of giving to humanity, the Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, announced that it will allocate the proceeds of six distinctive number plates, representing milestones in the life of the UAE's Founding Father, bearing the Code 'Z', to charitable activities in the forthcoming Year of Zayed Auction on 17th November.

The six plates include 'Z1918', 'Z1946', 'Z1968', 'Z68', 'Z1971' and 'Z2018'.

Z1918 symbolises the birth year of the late Sheikh Zayed, while Z1946 refers to the year Sheikh Zayed took the reins of power at Al Ain city.

Plates Z1968 and Z68 bear reference to Al Sameeh meeting, the date of the first meeting between the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum to unify the emirates.

The Z1971 plate represents the formation of the Union and the hoisting of the UAE flag, and the Z2018 plate celebrates the Year of Zayed.