RTA to auction off 100 distinctive plates online on May 19

By Wam

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering 100 catchy number plates of 3, 4 and 5 digits at the forthcoming 56th Online Auction.

Plates on offer at this auction, the second of its kind this year, bear (H – I –J – K – L – M – N – O – P – Q – R – S and T) codes. Registration of bidders starts on Sunday, May 12 and the bidding process will kick off at 08:00 am on Sunday, May 19.

The selling price of licensing plates in this auction is subject to a 5 percent VAT. Each bidder is required to have a Traffic File opened in Dubai, submit a security cheque amounting to AED5,000 made to RTA, and pay a non-refundable participation fee of AED120. Payment can be made at Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira, by credit card via (www.rta.ae) or through the Dubai Drive app.

"Online auctions are particularly appealing to a large segment of the community, as it provides potential enthusiasts the liberty of selecting their favourite plates in a hassle-free environment. Moreover, this sort of auctions contributes to enhancing the online services offered by RTA; which are aimed at improving the quality and the standard of providing various public services," said Jamal Al Sadah, Director of Vehicles Licensing, at RTA’s Licensing Agency.

A dedicated team at RTA’s Call Centre has been furnished with all the relevant information to this auction. It stands ready to respond to any public inquiries relating to procedures of participation or payment, through the toll-free number 8009090.