RTA to construct two truck stops at Sh. Mohd bin Zayed road, Emirates road

By Wam

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has signed an agreement with the Emirates Desert Group to construct two truck stops at Dubai Industrial City (near Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road) and Dubailand (near Emirates Road) under the Public Private Partnership, PPP, model.

The agreement, which is the first of its kind in Dubai, fulfils all stipulations of the Dubai Public-Private Partnership Law No. 22 of 2015.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, signed for the RTA, and Khalifa Mattar Al Mazroui, Chairman of Emirates Desert Group, signed for on behalf of the group in the presence of several officials from both parties.

According to the agreement, each facility spans an area of 5,000 hectares and can accommodate 100 trucks, and provides service amenities to meet the needs of both trucks and drivers including a technical testing centre.

"By constructing these facilities, the RTA aims at minimising the practice of parking trucks on highways and in residential areas, besides meeting the growing demand for the service," Al Tayer explained.

"Trucks make about 145,000 trips per day in Dubai lifting about three million tonnes a day. The two stations will step up the traffic safety, reduce associated accidents, and improve the traffic movement during the prohibited timings of trucks movement. The project also demonstrates RTA’s keenness to engage the private sector in constructing infrastructure and service projects.

"The project generates additional financial income for the RTA through sharing of the proceeds with the investor and at the same time allowing the investor a chance to diversify its investment projects portfolio. It also enables improving the quality of public services, transferring knowledge and expertise from the private to the public sector, and training government employees on managing and following up this sort of long-term projects through the BOT Model," Al Tayer added.