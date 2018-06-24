RTA to open Al Yalayes and Al Asayel Road Projects on 15 September 2018

The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, in Dubai, has announced the completion of 85 percent of works in the 7th Interchange on the Sheikh Zayed Road, SZR, Project, and the Al Yalayes Road Improvement Project, and that both projects would be opened on 15th September, 2018.

"The two projects will enhance the link between the Sheikh Zayed Road and both Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road. They will ease the traffic flow on the Sheikh Zayed Road by diverting the traffic inbound from Abu Dhabi on the Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Yalayes Road and on to the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road. They will also boost the business and the movement of goods to and from Jebel Ali Port," said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

"The project will step up the capacity of Al Yalayes Road to almost 10,000 vehicles per hour in each direction. It will also cut short the transit time between the 7th Interchange on the Sheikh Zayed Road and the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road to as low as four minutes.

"The contractors of the two projects have completed 85 percent of works in main bridges on the 7th Interchange on the SZR and Phase I of flyovers of Al Asayel, First Al Khail and Al Yalayes roads.

"Constructing the 7th Interchange of Sheikh Zayed Road Project comprises two phases. Phase I covers improvement of traffic flow to and from SZR and Al Yalayes Road eastward. This phase will be opened on 15th September this year. Phase II covers improvement of traffic flow from SZR to Dubal Street in both directions, and will be opened in the last quarter of this year," stated Al Tayer.

Works of the 7th Interchange on Al Yalayes Road Improvement project includes the construction of a bridge of four lanes, branching out of Al Yalayes Road into two bridges of two lanes each. The first one is bound to Abu Dhabi and the other one leads to Dubal Street, JAFZA and Port. It also includes improving the right-side turn to make three lanes stretching out of Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Yalayes Road in the East, and two lanes from Al Yalayes Road to the Sheikh Zayed Road in the direction of Dubai.

The phase I includes increasing the number of lanes of Al Yalayes Road from three to five in each direction from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road. In a subsequent stage, the number of lanes of Al Yalayes Road will be increased from three to five in the direction from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road Sheikh Zayed Road such that the road will be of five lanes in both directions with a capacity of 10,000 vehicles per hour.

The phase II also includes completing the remaining lanes to and from the upper interchanges of First Al Khail and Al Asayel Roads along Al Yalayes Road with a capacity of seven lanes in each direction. It will ensure smooth traffic flow to and from Al Asayel and First Al Khail roads.

The scope of work includes the construction of two elevated signalised junctions with a design that caters to the needs of Etihad Rail path. The first is at the intersection of Al Yalayes and First Al Khail roads, and the second at the intersection of Al Yalayes and Al Asayel roads. It also includes a flyover to serve the traffic inbound from Al Asayel Road southward to Al Yalayes Road eastward.

The project includes the completion of Al Asayel Road Extension over five km with three lanes in each direction to link JAFZA with Jumeirah Islands and Emirates Hills. It will be fitted with a two-lane flyover running about two km across Al Asayel Road to serve the traffic inbound from Qarn Al Sabkha Road in the direction of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road. It will be linked with free-moving flyovers to serve as exits for traffic generated by the Al Furjan development project. It also includes the construction of six surface light signals on Al Asayel Road to provide entry and exit points for some of the existing development projects such as Discovery Gardens and Al Furjan.