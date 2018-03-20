RTA to open extension of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street on Wednesday

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, in Dubai, has announced that the 25-km extension of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street linking Dubai-Al Ain Road and Al Yalayes Road, which has been built at a cost of AED474 million, will be opened on Wednesday.

The construction of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan St. has been undertaken on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to expedite the construction of road projects and transport systems to keep pace with the upswing seen by Dubai.

"The project is part of RTA’s master plan for improving roads, bridges, crossings and underpasses to accommodate the growing traffic volumes and ease the traffic movement in all parts of Dubai. It is also part of the overall efforts to implement the RTA’s strategic plan for upgrading the roads and transport infrastructure in Dubai. The objective is to develop integrated solutions of roads and marine network that are safe for users, capable of matching the development plans and demographic growth and encouraging the development and investment in the emirate. The new street is located in the eastern part of Dubai between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to the west and Emirates Road to the east," Al Tayer said.

"The extension of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan St. includes the construction of a street comprising four lanes in each direction extending 25 km from the intersection with Dubai-Al Ain Road up to the existing R/A at Al Yalayes Road. It also includes the construction of several intersections with the surrounding roads’ network. A flyover has been constructed at the intersection of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan St. with Latifa bint Hamdan St. near the entrance of the International Village for motorists coming from Emirates Road.

"Works include constructing a signalised junction at the intersection with Al Qudra Road, and a surface signalised junction at the intersection of Hessa St. The traffic solutions for these junctions are interim and will be developed for final traffic solutions. The project also includes lighting works as well as shifting and protecting the utility lines.

"Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan St. extends from the outskirts of Sharjah up to Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road. Works are currently underway in developing the last sector of the Street from the intersection of Al Yalayes Road up to Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road and the entrance of Expo 2020 area. This sector is part of Expo 2020 development projects. The RTA has set out a comprehensive plan for addressing the requirements of hosting Expo to ensure safe and smooth transport for visitors to the Expo and events. Works also include upgrading the existing roads and intersections, undertaking Route 2020 for the extension of the Dubai Metro Red Line, and upgrading public transport (bus and taxi) systems and routes," Al Tayer explained.