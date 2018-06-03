RTA to open Phase II of Parallel Roads Project at Business Bay

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, in Dubai, announced the opening of Phase II of the Parallel Roads Improvement Project at Business Bay on 8th June.

Works under this phase included improvements to the Western part of the parallel roads in the sector between Al Meydan and Financial streets across the Business Bay. Improvements included widening the street from three to four lanes in each direction as well as building service roads in both directions in most parts of the project. It has been undertaken as part of the RTA’s Strategic Plan to ease snarls on the Sheikh Zayed Road.

"Phase 2 covered the construction of a 240-metre flyover on the intersection of Al Sa’ada and Burj Khalifa Boulevard streets, a 535-metre underpass at the intersection of Al Sa’ada and the Business Bay streets, and a 500-metre bridge along the extension of Al Sa’ada Street crossing over the Dubai Water Canal. It also included the construction of a 420-metre bridge at the intersection of Al Meydan and First Al Khail streets, a 420-metre tunnel for left turns from Al Sa’ada Street to Meydan Street, and a 340-metre underpass for horses crossing at the Dubai Stables. The project will ensure a smooth flow of traffic on Al Sa’ada Street, especially in the sector between the Financial Centre and Al Meydan streets, and across Business Bay up to Al Quoz.

"The two phases of the Parallel Roads Project aims to ease the traffic density by 15 percent on Sheikh Zayed Road between the 1st and 2nd interchanges by providing additional entry/exit points to the Business Bay and Burj Khalifa districts. These works will increase the capacity to 20,000 vehicles per hour in both directions and step up the capacity of Meydan Street. Upon completion, the project will cut the journey time between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Street from 12 to 2.5 minutes, provide a ramp to Meydan Property Development Project, and ease the traffic pressure on the Financial Centre Street. Phases 1 and 2 of the project include the construction of bridges spanning 5,665 metres and tunnels extending 2,445 metres," Al Tayer explained.

Last November, the RTA opened Phase I of the Parallel Roads Project at Godolphin District, which included the construction of a 3.5-km bridge of three lanes in each direction across the Dubai Water Canal. The number of lanes rose to five in each direction above Godolphin Stables and Al Meydan Street up to Al Quoz Residential Community.