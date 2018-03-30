RTA to open traffic diversion at Latifa bint Hamdan-Al Asayel Streets junction

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, will open tomorrow a main traffic diversion at the intersection of Latifa bint Hamdan Street and Al Asayel Street. The diversion is required as part of Latifa bin Hamdan Street improvement project; which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year.

This detour is part of important traffic diversions needed for the project, as it involves the construction of two bridges of different levels at the same intersection; the first on Latifa bint Hamdan Street and the other one on Al Asayel Street.

The traffic will be diverted from the existing junction to a signalised junction for the safety of road users. The same number of the current lanes will be maintained to ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce the potentials of impacting the existing traffic volumes and snarls. The RTA, therefore, calls on motorists to observe the speed limits and traffic signs in place.

The project encompasses the improvement of Al Khail Road through a ramp to serve the traffic heading northward in the direction of Al Khail Road and the Business Bay Crossing and converting a signalised junction into a two-level bridge. The first bridge comprises three lanes in each direction to serve the traffic on Latifa bint Hamdan Street eastward in the direction of Al Khail Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, and westward in the direction of Al Khail Road. The second is a bridge of two lanes in each direction to serve the traffic on Al Asayel Road to the north and south.

Upgrading the surface intersection will step up the efficiency of the project through reducing the waiting time at the existing intersection from three minutes to less than a minute; which will ease the existing congestion at the intersection of Al Khail Road.