RTA to provide Dubai Museums Company with nol digital ticketing solution

By Dubai Media Office

RTA has collaborated with Dubai Museums Company (Dubai Museums) to implement RTA’s nol digital ticketing solution to automate the ticketing and access operation of the entities.

This was announced at the signing of contracts with Dubai Museums on the sideline of RTA’s participation in GITEX Technology Week 2019 ((6-10 October) at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Abdulaziz Al Falahi, CEO of Corporate Technology Support Services Sector signed the contract on behalf of RTA while it was signed on behalf of Dubai Museums by its Managing Director Muna Faisal Al Gurg, in the presence of several officials from both parties.

Al Falahi praised the contract signing considering it as an important step towards building up strategic partnerships with nationally reputed entities, like Dubai Museums. This step would indisputably enhance RTA’s tireless efforts to deliver top-notch services represented by digitilising its nol card usage and ease of its accessibility to make people happy including residents, visitors and tourists flocking to Dubai from all over the world.

“RTA always seeks to bring happiness to customers and users of public transport modes as well as recipients of its diverse and smart services. In accordance with these contracts, RTA would work with Dubai Museums, to fulfil their objectives and targets aiming to deliver excellent services to their clients,” said Al Falahi.

“RTA is constantly committed on keeping abreast of the technological trends worldwide. This would help us achieve the vision of the Dubai Government in uplifting the profile of the Emirate. We continually contribute to making Dubai the smartest and happiest city on earth by embracing the latest technology innovation that would unquestionably play a key role in realising this goal,” he added.

He pointed out that RTA had established the ‘nol strategy’ with the objective to make nol the leading digital ticketing, payment and access platform enabling seamless mobility. The nol strategy align with Government of Dubai vision to make Dubai, the smartest city in the world, delivering People happiness.

“As part of nol strategy execution, RTA has designed a nol digital solution that extend the current capability of nol to provide seamless experience in transit and non-transit like tourist destinations. The future idea is to have a single ticket, which will allow customers to visit major tourist attractions and use public transport,” explained Al Falahi.

It is worth mentioning that nol digital ticketing solution is customer centric that brings innovative approach, provides comprehensive data for analysis and strategic planning. It is a modular and robust ticketing solution that scale-up as business grows. It provides multiple sales channels like onsite, online, kiosk and mobile. It supports multiple payment methods including cash, credit card and nol card. The solution supports QR code, wearables and biometric as tickets. In summary, the solution support all aspects of business including sales, marketing, and partnership, operation, accounting and reporting.

“As part of our wide ranging digital enhancement initiatives, Dubai Museums Company is implementing a fully automated ticketing and access solution for Al Shindagha Museum, Etihad Museum, and Dubai Museum. We aim to increase customer happiness by providing a seamless experience for our customers and to make their visits to our museums even more memorable.” said Muna Faisal Al Gurg, Managing Director of Dubai Museums Company