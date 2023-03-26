By E247

RTA unveils Comprehensive Digital Experience Lab to Elevate customer service excellence

The Lab is pioneering initiative among Dubai Government entities

Al Tayer: The Lab's priority is to deliver comprehensive services that meet customers' expectations for proactive and all-encompassing experiences, aligning with the “Services 360” Policy

• Involving customers and employees in service design and application to boost efficiency

• Offering rooms for observing and monitoring customers interactions with RTA's digital channels in line with top international standards

• Enhancing customer happiness rating and optimising resources utilisation

• Assessing all digital service delivery channels

• Adopting cutting-edge tools and technologies to study and analyse customer behaviour



Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced the pioneering Comprehensive Digital Experience Lab, a first of its kind initiative among Dubai Government organisations. The Lab aims to bolster the quality of customer service provided via digital channels and enhance employees' experience with digital systems by engaging relevant personnel in digital service design stages.

The Lab contributes to enhancing the quality and design of services from customers' perspective while simultaneously improving and standardising their experiences across various digital channels. It also boosts the customer happiness index, the adoption of digital services, and supplies the necessary technologies and skilled personnel to operate the lab.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), commented during a tour of the facility: “The establishment of the Comprehensive Digital Experiment Lab aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, to enhance wellbeing in Dubai and its global competitiveness. It also contributes to offering a variety of choices for residents with the goal of transforming Dubai into the world’s best city for living.

“The Lab is also embodies the instructions of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council to transform Dubai into the world’s smartest city. This involves delivering comprehensive, interconnected, and proactive digital experiences for customers to ensure maximum happiness with RTA's services. This drive is aligned with the Services 360 Policy, which seeks to provide seamless and forward-thinking services across all digital platforms to measure up to customer aspirations,” he explained.

“RTA is committed to play a leading role in service digitisation by mapping out a comprehensive roadmap for automating services and tasks. It also strives to enhance artificial intelligence and data sciences, improve the operational efficiency through optimising the use of the existing resources, and expand the scope of digital partnerships and innovation,” added Al Tayer.

Mohammed Yousef Al Mudharreb, CEO of the Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, said: “The Lab has been designed in line with the world’s best practices, utilising international expertise and benchmarks from leading international companies. It features a dedicated test room for customers to evaluate services and engage with various experiments through guided sessions, trialling specific services on apps or alternative digital platforms.”

“By applying a range of tools, software, and devices, operators can gain insight into user behaviour to enhance and refine experiences. CCTV cameras and eye-tracking instruments in place will record the user’s interactions with the service, which are then represented on heat maps that display areas of focus and inattention. Accordingly, it enables the analysis of strengths and weaknesses, allowing for targeted improvements to the service based on customer reactions and attitudes,” he continued.

“The laboratory also includes an Observation Room used for monitoring the testing process or engaging in focus groups on service delivery. The room is equipped with screens that detect the customer's behaviour and interaction with the service on digital platforms,” added Al Mudharreb.

“The Comprehensive Digital Platform is a new concept in designing the User’s Experience. It focuses on engaging not only external customers but also internal customers (employees) in various service design phases. The Lab has been used in key current projects such as RTA App, smart kiosks, and dashboards that serve RTA’s decision-makers,” concluded Al Mudharreb.

