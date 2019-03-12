RTA uses artificial intelligence to measure customer’s happiness

By WAM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has embarked on an initiative for measuring customer’s satisfaction at four Customers Happiness Centres using smart cameras.

"The initiative aims to measure customers happiness index through smart cameras that analyse the extent of their happiness. The technology analyses the facial expressions of customers, without saving images in respect of their privacy, before and after processing their transactions at the centre. Accordingly, the technology gives an instant and accurate indicator of customers’ happiness," said Maher Shirah, Director of Smart Services at RTA’s Corporate Technology Support Services Sector.

The process assists in compiling reports about customers’ experiences, and accordingly enables decision makers to take appropriate decisions to improve the service if required. The initiative has been implemented in four customers happiness centres at Al Barsha, Umm Al Ramool, Deira and Al Awir.

The cameras, which are manufactured in the UAE, are highly accurate and powered by artificial intelligence technology.

The camera can take 30 frames per second at a 7-meter range within an angle of 65 degrees. The camera has an autofocus feature with no flash required and can minimise the light cluster to enable accurate reading of the facial expression.

The camera has wireless and Bluetooth connectivity with a 32 MB Cache Memory, and automatically restarts in case of any failure.

There is remote support for the camera to ensure seamless operation 24/7.

The system sends detailed reports on the level of customer’s happiness through an instantly updated dashboard. It also sends instant notifications when the happiness rating in any centre falls short of the predefined level through a process integrated with the text messaging and e-mails. As such, the concerned parties can take action necessary to restore customers’ happiness level.

"The smart happiness index monitors the variation in customers’ happiness level from the moment of stepping into the centre until the time of leaving and links it with the level of service delivered. This technology generates an atmosphere of positive competition amongst customers’ happiness, and prompts the use of the ‘gamification technique’ to improve on the level of services; which ensures the customers happiness and satisfaction," Shirah concluded.

The step is in line with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, Dubai Government Smart City initiative, and RTA’s first strategic goal (Smart Dubai).