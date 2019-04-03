RTA will open 9 new bus routes

By Staff

Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, is launching 9 new bus routes and improving others as of 7th April, 2019. The step aims to support Dubai bus network in line with RTA’s efforts to bring happiness to public transport riders and meet the growing demand for bus service.

It will also improve the integration with the metro service as well as the link with Al Ain city.

Commenting on the new routes, Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, said, "The first of the 9 new bus routes is Route 20 from Al Warsan 3 to Al Nahda via Airport Terminal 2, connecting Rashidiya Metro Bus Station and International City with a frequency of 30 minutes during peak hours."

"The second is Route E201 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Al Ain Bus station with a frequency of 30 minutes during peak hours. The third is Route J02 connecting International Media Production Zone (IMPZ) with Arabian Ranches via Dubai Studio City with a frequency of 30 minutes during peak hours. The fourth is Route 310 from Rashidiya Metro and Bus Station to the International City with a frequency of 8 minutes during peak hours.

The fifth is Route 320 from Rashidiya Metro and Bus Station to Silicon Oasis/Academic City with a frequency of 8 minutes during peak hours. The sixth and seventh routes are metro feeder service, namely: Route F34 from Dubai Internet City Metro Station to Dubai Production City via IMPZ with a frequency of 20 minutes during peak hours, and Route F37 linking Mall of the Emirates Metro Station with Dubai Sports City with a frequency of 20 minutes during peak hours. The eighth Route is (E315) and runs from Etisalat Metro Station to Muwaileh Bus Station in Sharjah, while the ninth Route is (E316) and runs from Rashidiya Metro Station to the University of Sharjah (Airport Road Interchange).

From 7th April, RTA will introduce some changes to bus routes, Shakri noted, and added, "RTA always adheres to the views and suggestions of the community which help enhance the public transport network. Field and electronic surveys are made enabling public transport commuters to express their views and propose their suggestions."