Rulers of Sharjah, Ajman, UAQ, RAK perform funeral prayers for Khalid Al Qasimi

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, this morning performed the funeral prayer for Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the son of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, at the King Faisal Mosque in Sharjah.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; and H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, have also performed the funeral prayer alongside His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

Also performing the funeral prayer were Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi; Sheikh Salem bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Advisor of Sharjah Ruler's Office; Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Seaports and Customs Authority; Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council; Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ruler's Office; Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of Sharjah’s Department of Government Relation; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of the Sharjah Ruler's Office in Khorfakkan; Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of the Sharjah Ruler's Office in Kalba; Sheikh Tariq bin Faisal Al Qasimi; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs; Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority; Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Head of General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments – Sharjah; several members of Al Qawasim tribe, Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, ministers, heads of federal and local government departments, as well as a number of worshipers.

Photos: Wam