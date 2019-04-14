Rulers of Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah open AED6 bn Sharjah - Khor Fakkan Road

By WAM

The new Sharjah – Khor Fakkan Road was opened today by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Expected to reduce travel time between the two cities to 45 minutes, the 89-kilometre development, built at a cost of AED6 billion, falls within a modern road network marking a new phase in the development of the infrastructure and tourist facilities in the East Coast city.

The most important of its kind, the new road runs from the Emirates Road in Sharjah to Wadi Shi in Khor Fakkan.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah met with His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah at the intersection of Kedra area within the scope of the road, then inspected the intersections of Khor Fakkan Road and its tunnels as well as its lower passageways which extend along the road that passes through the desert, plains and mountains, consisting of 14 intersections, 7 underground crossings and 5 tunnel: Al Rough Tunnel at a length of 1300 metres, Al Ghazir Tunnel (900 metres), Al Saha Tunnel (300 metres), Al Saqb Tunnel (1300 metres) and Al Sidra Tunnel (2700 metres), which is the longest covered mountain tunnel in the Middle East.

Their Highnesses stopped at Al Rafisah Dam where they were welcomed with folkloric songs and received by a number of Sheikhs, ministers, heads of local departments and dignitaries, and a large number of residents of Khor Fakkan.

Their Highnesses, along with officials accompanying them, watched a rafting race and witnessed the launch of mountain deer around Al Rafisah Dam Lake.

