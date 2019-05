Rulers offer condolences to Sultan Al Qasimi on death of Sheikha Mariam bint Salem Al Suwaidi

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, accepted today condolences from H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, on the death of Sheikha Mariam bint Salem Al Suwaidi.

Condolences were also offered by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Sheikhs, ministers, ambassadors, dignitaries and senior officials.