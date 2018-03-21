Rules on part-time jobs make sense

A UAE newspaper has said that the very nature of work and the workplace is evolving rapidly in ways that few could have predicted. Whether it be through the introduction of evermore effective new technologies, smart working systems, and the need to increase productivity while reducing overhead costs, the role of employees - and indeed that of employers - is changing in a fast-evolving workplace.

In an editorial in Gulf News today, the paper said,"Thanks to a new ministerial directive, skilled workers can now enter a multiple employer contract after obtaining approval from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. This new ministerial decision applies both to Emirati and expatriates, and the scheme is a welcome development.

The paper continued, "Under the decision signed by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, companies can recruit skilled workers under part-time contracts, effectively allowing these workers to take several part-time jobs without the approval of the original or other employers."

"The new system works in tandem with the existing system that allows employers and workers to establish normal business relationships under fixed-term or indefinite contracts," added the editorial comment.

"The initiative is certainly timely, given the reality of the pressures that many companies face in trying to cut costs and become more effective in dealing with challenging market conditions. When an employer has the ability to create a part-time position it increases his or her ability to limit costings and increase productivity, allowing employment needs to be balanced against time or periods of upticks in activity.

"For small and medium enterprises that are in the incubation or early stages of growth, the change in employment rules will be a benefit, helping to nurture them in the marketplace while also inspiring other budding entrepreneurs to take their concepts to the marketplace, given the lower staffing costs and part-time employment choices.

"The new initiative too will offer women, for example, who might have children attending school, to be able to take up flexible part-time jobs," concluded the Dubai-based daily.