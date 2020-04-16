Saif bin Zayed adopts smart helmet technology to monitor coronavirus

By WAM

Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, has adopted a smart helmet technology capable of monitoring people who may be infected with coronavirus, COVID-19, to be used by specialist police teams around the country.

Sheikh Saif announced this measure while heading a remote meeting of the "Happiness and Positivity Council" of the Ministry of Interior.

Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Ministry of Interior’s Council for Innovation, gave a presentation on the most important global technical practices used in prevention and protection to achieve the highest levels of preparedness, in light of the prevalence of viruses and epidemics.

He also gave a detailed presentation on the technology of super-intelligent helmets, which monitor the temperature of people in the field and are used by specialist police teams.

Police teams and patrols will use the helmet to diagnose people from a safe distance, enabling them to handle crowds, obtain vital readings, and analyse data. The technology can also create and read QR codes, as they are equipped with thermal cameras and sensors that enable them to recognise faces and store and recognise vehicle licence plate numbers. The helmets are also capable of night vision.

The Ministry of Interior is keen to use the best modern technologies, adopt the latest innovation and utilise the latest products to achieve its strategy and strengthen the preventive measures taken by the UAE to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The smart helmet can also assess vital data from a distance of five metres, and facilitate the work of the patrols in the field by taking required readings and identifying people, by linking itself directly to the ministry’s central operations room to generate a quick report, which will enable users to make appropriate decisions.

The helmets can also accurately and quickly read the temperature of people in different climatic conditions and outdoors, as well as in an unusual environment, utilising thermal radiation based on smart technology while generating sound alerts and warnings according to a person’s condition.

