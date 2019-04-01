Saif bin Zayed attends Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2019

By WAM

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, received H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the Formula One Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2019, which took place at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Sheikh Saif attended the closing activities of the race while accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO; Sheikh Zayed bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and several officers from the Ministry of Interior.

He was received upon arrival in Bahrain by Lt. General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior of Bahrain, and Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, and several local officials.