Saif bin Zayed attends majlis on 'Human Fraternity'

By Wam

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, attended a majlis organised by the Ministry of Interior.

The majlis, which took place yesterday at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Abu Dhabi, discussed the UAE’s efforts to promote fraternity, coexistence and tolerance, and is part of a series of majlis held by the ministry during Ramadan, under the slogan, 'Human Fraternity'.

The majlis, organised by the Law Respect Culture Office of the General Community Protection and Crime Prevention Administration at the ministry, in cooperation with the Security Media Administration and the country’s police leaderships, was moderated by journalist Yousef Abdulbari and discussed the "Human Fraternity Document."

The document was signed in Abu Dhabi by Dr. Ahmed Al Tayyeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, and Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The participants of the majlis stressed that correct religious teachings promote peace, communication, fraternity and coexistence, adding that dialogue, tolerance and acceptance can solve many social, political, economic and environmental issues facing humanity.

They also discussed the relations between East and West and the importance of openness and respect, while highlighting the UAE’s key role in strengthening social cohesion, due to the efforts of its leadership.