By WAM

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has attended the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Social Security Fund for the Employees of Ministry of Interior (Fazaa) and the Department of Economic Development (DED) in Dubai.

The MoU aims to outsource Fazaa services in Dubai and strengthen the relations between the two sides.