Saif bin Zayed honours Emirati female firefighters, 'Hassantuk' team

By Wam

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, hosted a ceremony on Monday at the ministry's headquarters to honour female participants who took part in the inaugural all-women 'Firefighters Foundation Course'.

His Highness received the first batch of Emirati firefighters who have taken part i the pioneering initiative to join this vital sector and thus set a new achievement for Emirati women, adding to their achievements at the local, regional and international levels.

The first batch of female Emirati firefighters have graduated from a foundation course and will enter the workforce following the training they received on the types and size of advanced risks that fire and rescue teams may be exposed to, as well as training methods on coping with fires caused by gas leaks, exploding pipes, and motor vehicle fires, among others.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed also awarded the ministry's 'Hassantuk' working team. Hassantuk objectives involve enhancing national cadres capabilities and skills via cooperation with the public and private sectors.

The ceremony was attended by Major General Jassem Al Marzouqi, Commander of the Civil Defence at MOI, Major General Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, Director-General of the Civil Defence Department in Dubai, Brigadier General Rashid Sultan Al Khader, Director-General of Legal Affairs, Brigadier General Mohammad Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Fire, and a group of MOI officers.