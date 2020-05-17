Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 6th 'Holy Quran Tahbeer and its Science Award'

By WAM

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Friday honoured winners of the 6th edition of the Holy Quran Tahbeer and its Science Award.

During the ceremony, which was held via videoconferencing, Sheikh Saif honoured the winners announced by the Higher Committee of the Holy Quran Tahbeer and its Science Award, which is held annually during the Holy Month of Ramadan, with the aim of spreading the noble Islamic values and recognising Holy Quran memorisers and Quran recitation experts. He also honored several partners and supporting entities.

The event was attended by Dr. Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi Chairman of UAE's General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments; Dr Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed V University - Abu Dhabi and Secretary General of the Award; Dr. Farouk Hamada, Religious Advisor to the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Ahmed Ibrahim Subaian Al Tunaiji, General Manager of the award. Also attending were representatives of sponsoring and supporting companies and several attendees.

The ceremony, which was moderated by media figure Hamed Al Mashani, started with the UAE national anthem, followed by a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, by Ibrahim Ahmed Al Shehhi, first place winner in the Tarteel competition for male UAE Nationals in the 2020 edition of the award. Then, the audience watched a video showcasing the award’s history, as well as the most prominent entries that took part in this year’s edition of the award.

Dr. Farouk Hamada, Religious Advisor to the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi , in a speech to the ceremony, thanked and appreciated the sponsor of the award, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his support and follow-up of the award, as well as all partners from national institutions and bodies who worked to make the award successful in its current edition and contributed to spreading its moderate religious message.

Ahmed Ibrahim Subaian Al Tunaiji, General Manager of the award affirmed the success of the award as shown by the increasing number of participants from various nationalities.

He said: "The 6th edition of the Holy Quran Tahbeer and its Science Award witnessed an unprecedented turnout compared to previous years, in an indication of the importance of the award in spreading the tolerant teachings of Islam and promoting positive behaviors among young people."

He said that the number of participants in the 6th edition reached 3,394 participants from 58 nationalities, compared to 1,932 participants in 2019.

