Saif bin Zayed launches Ministry of Interior’s Year of Tolerance Exhibition

By WAM

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, today launched the Year of Tolerance Exhibition 2019, as part of ministry’s Year of Tolerance initiatives.

During the event, Sheikh Saif attended a lecture by Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, titled, "The Year of Tolerance and Human Fraternity in Sheikh Zayed’s Ideology," which was held at the ministry’s headquarters.

During the lecture, Nusseibeh explained that declaring 2019 as the Year of Tolerance, following the Year of Zayed in 2018, is not a coincidence, as it affirms the leadership’s vision of tolerance and reflects the values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He added that Sheikh Zayed said that humankind is one family, and realised that people, who are key to achieving sustainability, must be protected from hatred, terrorism and violence.

He added that those who follow the legacy of Sheikh Zayed ensure the values of giving and respect, appreciate diversity between peoples and cultures, reject violence, terrorism and hatred, and promote coexistence, peace and human fraternity.

Nusseibeh noted that at the start of the Year of Tolerance, Abu Dhabi hosted the historic meeting, which was the first of its kind in the Arabian Peninsula, between Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and Dr. Ahmed Al Tayyeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, with the participation of 700 religious scholars and clerics from various religions and sects.