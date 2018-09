By Wam

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has expressed his condolences to Obaid Saleh Al Nuaimi on the death of his son Khalid.

While visiting the mourning majlis in Falaj Hazza area in Al Ain, Sheikh Saif expressed his heartfelt sympathy and solace to the family of the deceased. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.