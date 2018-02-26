Saif bin Zayed opens 3rd UMEX, SimTEX

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, today opened the third editions of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference, UMEX 2018, and Simulation Exhibition and Conference (SimTEX 2018) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the co-located events run until 27 February, 2018.

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, Falah Al Ahbabi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Urban Planning Council, UPC, Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy, Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Brigadier General Rashid Mohammed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of UMEX and SimTEX 2018 and Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, CEO of ADNEC Group also attended the opening ceremony.

Following the opening ceremony, Sheikh Saif toured the pavilions of the national companies participating in the event and was briefed on the latest unmanned systems and simulation and training technologies showcased at the event.

UMEX and SimTEX 2018 have attracted a record international participation from major global defence-related companies representing 34 countries compared to 23 countries in 2016, registering a 24% growth. In addition to offering a combined exhibition area of 17,000 square metres, up from 13,000 in 2016, the dual event has attracted 122 companies, compared to 91 companies in 2016, representing a 25% overall growth.

Brigadier General Rashid Mohammed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of UMEX and SimTEX 2018, said, "The unprecedented international participation in UMEX and SimTEX 2018 reflect the growing significance of this mega dual event at the regional and international levels. The considerable achievements recorded by the events have been made possible due to the unwavering support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the sustained follow-up and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

We are confident that the current edition will continue past successes in highlighting the increasing importance of unmanned systems, simulation and training in promoting international peace amidst the changes sweeping our regional and international geopolitical landscape."

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, CEO of ADNEC Group, said, "UMEX and SimTEX 2018 articulate ADNEC’s strategy to attract a diversified portfolio of events that serve the key sectors outlined as priorities in Abu Dhabi Plan and Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, and increase the direct and indirect contribution of the MICE sector to the emirate’s economy. The strong interest generated by UMEX and SimTEX among the participants validates the success of our promotional campaigns and long-term marketing strategy to promote the dual event at leading specialised defence shows globally."

Al Dhaheri added, "At ADNEC, we are proud of the active role of our Emirati work force in organising this event. ADNEC boasts one of the most advanced MICE infrastructure that makes it the best venue to host specialised international events. We also enjoy the unwavering support of Abu Dhabi leadership that continues to help us to deliver outstanding achievements."

Al Dhaheri also noted that ADNEC has collaborated with leading companies and organisations across the public and private sector in its efforts to ensure the success of the event in a manner befitting the reputation of the UAE.

He added that the sustained support and cooperation of the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces has been crucial in the continued success of the event since its inception.

Al Dhaheri commended the efforts of the national organisations that have actively supported ADNEC in organising the mega event including the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces and Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Investments (ADASI), the strategic partner of UMEX and SimTEX 2018. He also thanked leading local and international exhibitors for ensuring their continued and ever-growing participation in UMEX and SimTEX.

Ali Al Yafei, CEO of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Investments, ADASI, a strategic partner of the event, said, Ali Al Yafei, CEO of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Investments (ADASI), said, "Our participation in UMEX and SimTEX 2018 as a strategic partner is aligned with our efforts to showcase ADASI’s latest technologies and solutions and its unique capabilities to manufacture and maintain state-of-the-art civil and military unmanned systems. The participation also allows us to cater to the growing demand for unmanned systems by offering specialised services as well as expanding cooperation and exchanging expertise with the leading international companies. This will enable us to enhance the local know-how through the adoption of the latest technologies and development of local talent capable of keeping up with the market trends and industry developments.

UMEX and SimTEX 2018 will include a specialised conference themed ‘Focusing Next-Generation Technologies on Tomorrow’s Threats’. Set to draw the participation of leading local and international military experts, academics, industry professionals and decision makers, the conference will feature several sessions to identify the emerging trends, issues and threats in unmanned systems sector. It will also highlight operational capabilities, theoretical aspects and innovative concepts across defence and commercial applications of simulations and training technologies.

The conference will feature three sessions. The first session will be themed ‘Increase Inter-operability of Unmanned Systems in Multi-Domain Environments’ and outline the latest technological concepts to leverage the enormous potential of unmanned systems in supporting future operations across varied civilian and military sectors.

Held under the theme ‘Integrating Unmanned Systems into Defence Mechanism’, the second session will discuss the need to strike a balance between live demonstrations that feature realistic scenarios and interactive trainings through facilitating a real-life simulation technology environment at a lower cost in order to achieve positive outcomes.

A third session, themed ‘Leveraging the Simulation Industry to Maximise Training Objectives’, will feature a dialogue on global markets, competitive environments and future requirements. It will highlight the potential challenges and opportunities in unmanned systems and simulation and training through attracting expert assistance, industries and professionals. It will further examine the key characteristics of the training environment, its high degree of competitiveness, its integration of evolving trends and the latest ideas in shaping strategies, tactics, operations and other vital aspects.

The conference will connect the practical aspects of the dual event with its theoretical and academic sides. In addition to drawing the participation of key experts and decision makers from both military and civilian sectors, the dual event is expected to present many recommendations and suggestions that will enhance the unmanned systems and simulation and training sectors and shape their outlook for the future.

UMEX and SimTEX 2018 will also feature live indoor and outdoor demonstrations staged at Al Ain Airport and Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.