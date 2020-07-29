Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Service

By WAM

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has launched "Bin Wraiqa Service" for emergency cases.

The service enhances the speed of front-line doctors’ response when they are called up for emergencies. It is in line with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to become the best country in the world in various fields, by providing government services that meet the customers’ needs, exceed their expectations and make them happy.

In a virtual ceremony, and on the sidelines of the graduation of the first batch of doctors who completed a qualification course on the new service.

Sheikh Saif launched the service and watched an introductory video about the service, how to apply for it and the target category of doctors.

The service, proposed by a doctor and adopted by the Ministry of Interior, is provided to a certain category of doctors who are called up by hospitals in emergency cases. Through the service, doctors are assisted in reaching hospitals (by their own cars) as quickly as possible while ensuring their safety and the safety of other motorists.

Bin Wraiqa Service helps doctors to avoid any delays due to traffic congestion, and stresses the Ministry of Interior’s keenness on enhancing the response of medical sectors’ staff to perform their vital duties while observing the highest safety standards during emergency response on their way to their workplaces.

The roll-out ceremony was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed Al Hamid, Head of Abu Dhabi Department of Health, Abdul Rahman bin Mohamad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future, and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Lt. General Hamad Mohamad Thani Al Rumaithi, and Humaid Mohamad Al Qatami,Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, along with the service team including representatives of 24 government agencies and doctors who passed the requirements of the service qualification course.

Brigadier Nasser Khadim Al Kaabi, Director General of Happiness at the Minister of Interior, stated that the service was named after Said Bin Wraiqa Al Ameri, an escort of late Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan (Zayed the First). Together, they lived through countless situations and events.

"Bin Wraiqa" excelled in folk medicine and became a famous traditional doctor treating his fellow countrymen and saving their lives, with God’s help. As such, this service is named Bin Wraiqa as a tribute to our early heroes who contributed to protecting this community and its members."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.