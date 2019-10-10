Saif bin Zayed unveils first floating smart police station

By WAM

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, inaugurated the world's first floating Smart Police Station, at GITEX 2019.

Free of any human intervention, the Station will be opened in the sea off Dubai’s World Islands next year. It will help sea users and World Island residents enjoy key services, including the reporting of crimes, traffic incidents and community services.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, who attended the launch along with key police officers, affirmed the keenness of the Dubai Police Headquarters to advance toward generalising the experience of the Smart Police Station, which, he said, has proved to be a unparalleled global success in providing services without human intervention.

The SPS witnessed a huge success in providing police services without human intervention," said Al Merri. "The new station will help residents of the islands and sea users access Dubai Police services in easy way," he added.

"The project will be in cooperation with Kleindienst Group, which developed ‘Heart of Europe’ in Dubai. Our partnership with Dubai Police is based on innovation and creative engineering," said Josef Kleindienst, founder and chairman of the Kleindienst Group," he said.

"We were the first company in the world to develop a classic and unique idea of living on floating villas above and under the water. We are pleased with our cooperation with police to build the first floating SPS," Al Marri added.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Khalif Al Razooqi, director of the Artificial Intelligence Department of Dubai Police, said that the floating station is the fourth SPS station in Dubai after City Walk, following other drive thru and walk in versions located around the emirate.

"The modern floating station will operate 24 hours, seven days a week and offer 27 key services, including reporting of crimes, traffic incidents and community services. It will also provide 33 fully automated sub-services in six different languages. Our aim to provide police services for everybody and part of police strategy to provide smart services in Dubai," Al Razooqi added.

Brigadier Abdullah Khadim Sorour Al-Maasim, Director of Bur Dubai Police Station and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Police Stations, said that the Smart Floating Police Station is a new addition to the smart police stations in Dubai Police, indicating that the Center is a new global achievement for Dubai Police keen to provide services to all customers Wherever they are located in the Emirate of Dubai and within the framework of its keenness to delight the community.

He added that the Intelligent Floating Police Station keeps pace with the directions of Dubai Police in providing all its smart services throughout the Emirate of Dubai, especially in "the world islands".